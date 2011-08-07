Published Date

Dozens of dads brought their sons and daughters to school early Nov. 16 at Londonderry Elementary School for “Donuts with Dads.”

The Parent Teacher Association sponsored the annual event, which moved from the end of the school year to November this year to avoid holding it close to the date of Muffins with Moms, which is typically in May.

Dads could buy their children raffle tickets for prizes that included gift cards to the Palmyra Pharmacy and Texas Roadhouse, a voucher for Harrisburg Senators tickets, a Bass Pro Shop weather clock, four front-row seats to the school’s holiday concert and a chance to be principal for a day.



To see more Press And Journal photos by Eric Wise of Donuts with Dad, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.